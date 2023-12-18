Roman Reigns chasing another title after losing his championship to 38-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania 40 is a good idea, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Roman Reigns chasing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after WrestleMania 40 is a good idea.

The Tribal Chief has been world champion for nearly three years. The 38-year-old overcame several challengers, including Cody Rhodes. Nevertheless, many believe The American Nightmare will again challenge the leader of The Bloodline at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan's co-host Raj Giri claimed the Stamford-based company has plans for Reigns to cross paths with the returning CM Punk. He then suggested that The Tribal Chief loses his title to Rhodes at WrestleMania while Punk defeats Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title at the same event. Reigns would then chase Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Morgan believed it was a good idea. Meanwhile, he urged the company to "pull the trigger" and end Reigns' title run.

"WWE does indeed have plans down the road, and this is I know kinda obvious, but plans for CM Punk versus Roman. So, they're licking to get there. And this is one of those cases where that match, do you wanna wait too long? Because you don't want to risk Punk getting injured or anything like that. So, it's almost like, I think, have Punk beat Seth Rollins at WrestleMania night one, and then Roman loses to Cody night two, and then Roman chasing Punk after that," Giri said.

Morgan replied:

"Here you go. I like it. Book it. I do [like it] but is WWE gonna be able to get to the finish line with Roman and all his days of being world champion? They put three years into it now, right? They better pull the trigger on that thing."

Will CM Punk face Roman Reigns in a title unification match after WWE WrestleMania 40?

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno also discussed the possibility of seeing CM Punk feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

He suggested Punk could beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight title. Meanwhile, Reigns retains his championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 before the two clash in a title unification match.

"I would think that if I was just off the top of my head booking Punk, okay, because I want to get [an] immediate return from my investment as much as I can, I would say Punk versus Seth at WrestleMania and [Roman] versus Cody. I would have Roman beating Cody again. I would have Punk beating Seth. And I would think they might wanna unify the title at the next show between the two. I would do title versus title for a unification match, maybe, I don't know. But I would bring that up, obviously, and I'm sure it has been brought up," he said.

