Roman Reigns squaring off against 10-time WWE Champion at upcoming major Premium Live Event could be entertaining under one condition, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently discussed the potential face-off between Randy Orton and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

After nearly a year and a half of absence, Orton returned to in-ring action at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Viper later signed an exclusive contract with SmackDown to go after The Bloodline. The 10-time WWE Champion confronted Roman Reigns last Friday on the Blue Brand and challenged him to a title match at Royal Rumble. Although it has not been made official, many believe the fight will happen.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan disclosed that he was not excited to see a potential match between The Viper and The Tribal Chief. However, he claimed the bout would be entertaining only if Orton maintained his current energy.

"[It's a given that Randy is losing to Reigns at Royal Rumble, does that excite you on the heels of Randy Orton's return?] No. No, no, he looks awesome. He's in great shape. We've missed you because he's been gone for, you know, almost a year and a half. So, by proxy, yeah, fans are supposed to, and we heard it, the fans missed him. But with that said, we've seen him versus everybody," he said.

The former superstar added:

"I swear I thought we have. Have we never seen him versus Roman yet? [Only once at SummerSlam before Roman was Roman.] We'll see what it does. We'll see. If Randy is keeping the kinda energy he's having right now – because he's completely plugged in – you can't miss it, obviously, because he's usually not like that. So, if he's this Randy, it could be entertaining."

Matt Morgan says Randy Orton will lose to Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble

Over the past three years, Roman Reigns overcame many challengers for his championship, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and even the current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan predicted Randy Orton's name would be added to this list as he would lose to the leader of The Bloodline at Royal Rumble.

"[I'm pretty sure they're doing something with him and Randy. I think it's gonna be something hot on Friday night and then people are gonna forget about (Reigns') absence and they're gonna be all in on Roman and Randy. And you're gonna have the haters being like, 'Oh, well, Randy is gonna lose.'] He will," he said.

