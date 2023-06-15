Roman Reigns cheekily roasted for Paul Heyman's actions; The Tribal Chief's absence for major Bloodline moment questioned by veteran

Bloodline leader Roman Reigns was absent from last week's SmackDown, while Paul Heyman was involved in multiple segments with Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa. WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently commented on Heyman's actions on the blue brand.

On last week's SmackDown episode, Jimmy Uso accidentally kicked his brother, Jey, during the latter's match against Austin Theory. The sequence eventually led to The Right Hand Man losing his chance to capture the United States Championship.

During a recent edition of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran and guest George Livanidis discussed the title match. They also highlighted how Paul Heyman called Roman Reigns after Jey's loss to explain what happened with The Bloodline.

George asked Jim Cornette why Roman Reigns doesn't watch the show as he won't have to wait for Paul Heyman's call to keep up with the events of SmackDown. Cornette cheekily roasted Reigns and said he wanted to hear all of it from Heyman instead of watching on national television with "his own two eyes."

"Because he wants to hear from Paul what really happened rather than just what he's seeing with his own two eyes on national television." [From 3:53 to 3:58]

Bloodline member Roman Reigns cannot be compared to WWE legends like John Cena, Hulk Hogan, or The Rock, according to Konnan

In a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan addressed whether Bloodline member Reigns was on the same level as other WWE legends like John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock, among others.

"You can't compare him to Bruno [Sammartino] or Hogan or Bret [Hart] or the other guys or Cena because he's a heel. Those guys are babyfaces," said Konnan.

The Bloodline seemingly imploded at Night of Champions after Jimmy Uso assaulted Roman Reigns during the show's main event. In the following weeks, Reigns and Paul Heyman attempted to manipulate Jey into choosing his stablemates over Jimmy. Only time will tell whose side Jey would pick.

Do you think Jey will turn his back on Jimmy? Let us know in the comments section below.

