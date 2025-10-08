Roman Reigns claims Paul Heyman has gone "dumb"

Roman Reigns made a cheeky remark about Paul Heyman heading into WWE Crown Jewel. The OTC claimed that his former Wiseman had gone &quot;dumb.&quot;The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is slated to wrestle Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight as the stars travel to Australia. Ahead of the premium live event, the 40-year-old made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.While speaking about Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns acknowledged that he learned several things from the WWE Hall of Famer over the years. The Head of the Table joked that he absorbed so much from his former The Wiseman that the 60-year-old had consequently gone &quot;dumb.&quot; Reigns added that although Heyman was no longer the same, he used those lessons to evolve into the master himself.&quot;I mean, he taught me so much. I sat under his learning tree. I caught shade for a long time, so anything that he's teaching all these other guys. He's already. You know what I mean, just you know. He's long-winded, so he'll keep on telling his stories. You know what I mean, he'll come back to them. So I, like a sponge, absorbed so much from the former Wiseman that I think he's gone dumb. I don't think he's the same guy. [McAfee asks, 'You took it all?'] I think, I think, yeah, yeah, it's become one of those situations. I become the master,&quot; he said. You can check out the conversation below: Roman Reigns fondly recalls past experiences with Paul HeymanRoman Reigns continued his conversation with Pat McAfee and recalled how Paul Heyman used to tell him stories during long flights.The OTC stated that at times Heyman would tell him the same exact story again. However, he would patiently sit through it to see if it still had the same moral. Reigns added that whenever someone as knowledgeable as Heyman is around, the smartest thing to do is try and learn as much as possible.&quot;You can ask the twins when we were on these, you know, years ago on these flights, doing, you know, the same thing to Saudi, I'd sit there, and I'd listen to him. I'd sit there, and I'd take counsel. I'd sit there and hear his stories. And sometimes, yeah, he'd forget he told me a story, and he'd tell me again. But I'd listen to it again, just to see, you know what I mean, if the, you know, the mantra, the moral, the story was the same. Or if there's another little piece of information, he's a very wise soul. So you got to be smart when you're around someone like that because you can learn so much,&quot; he said. It will be interesting to see if Paul Heyman plays a vital role in deciding the winner of the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed.If you use any quote from this article, credit the original source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.