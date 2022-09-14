"I was really the only one that he wanted to work with" - Roman Reigns on working with Paul Heyman in WWE

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently commented on working alongside his special counsel Paul Heyman after turning heel.

Following a lengthy hiatus, The Tribal Chief made a surprise return to the company at SummerSlam in 2020 with a new character. Heyman was later revealed to be his new manager. They later joined forces with The Usos to create The Bloodline. Prior to that, the 57-year-old served as Brock Lesnar's advocate.

During a recent appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Roman Reigns was asked how Paul Heyman ended up leaving The Beast Incarnate to work with him. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion stated that with Lesnar not around, he was the only person that Heyman was interested in working with.

"Brock [Lesnar] was in-between contracts, so Paul was kinda wide open and it just fit, you know, he had that opening creatively. He was still just working behind the scenes from a creative standpoint and then once it opened up [...] And I think I was really the only one that he wanted to work with, otherwise he would just stay kind of plugged in and be helping from overall directive standpoint," said Reigns. [53:00 - 53:36]

Roman Reigns on his relationship with Paul Heyman

The former ECW owner worked alongside The Head of the Table's family long before the latter joined WWE. They have a special bond in and outside the ring.

Roman Reigns said he has learned a lot from Paul Heyman, and he's still learning from him.

"I was learning from Paul [Heyman] before I was with Paul. And he was with my family for decades before I even got in the business. So I'm always learning from Paul, and it's not even just wrestling stuff, like business stuff, I pick up stuff just talking father to father. There's a lot of different things you can learn from a Paul Heyman because the life experience and especially within our business he's just been at the very top of that mountain for so long." [53:49 - 54:22]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Tremendous pairing it turned out to be.



@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle Two years ago today, the formation of Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman.Tremendous pairing it turned out to be. Two years ago today, the formation of Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman.Tremendous pairing it turned out to be.@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle https://t.co/eB8YO7t3tp

Paul Heyman hasn't been seen on WWE TV since receiving an F5 to the announcers' table from Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. He is reportedly working backstage and waiting for a creative direction to return to live TV.

What's your favorite Roman Reigns moment? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit IMPAULSIVE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha