Paul Heyman's WWE status ahead of "dynamic return" - Reports

Reports suggest that Paul Heyman's WWE return is being saved for a big occasion.

The last time fans saw The Bloodline's special counsel was during this year's SummerSlam. Towards the end of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's last-man-standing match, the challenger performed an F5 to Heyman at the top of the announce table. His absence is most likely an attempt to convey the message that he is recovering from injuries.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestling personality is present backstage during WWE shows and events. However, the promotion is saving his eventual on-screen return for something big or for a special occasion.

"Heyman is still at all the SmackDowns and major events but is not going to appear on camera until they probably give him a dynamic return" [H/T - Ringside News]

Past reports also shared that Heyman was present at Cardiff for Clash at the Castle but remained backstage. Even though the advocate wasn't able to support Reigns, Solo Sikoa managed to help him retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

WWE Superstar wants Paul Heyman to be their manager

The 56-year-old is a popular wrestling figure despite not being a wrestler himself. Over the years, he has managed the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and currently, The Bloodline. Which is why it's no surprise when even some of the promotion's biggest stars are interested in having Heyman by their side.

In a recent stream, Ronda Rousey was asked if she would want Paul by her side, where she quickly agreed to "without hesitation." She even expressed that she was jealous over The Tribal Chief for having someone like Heyman.

"Definitely, without a doubt, without hesitation...I think he's (Paul Heyman) great. I'm very jealous he has Paul Heyman as his advocate." said The Baddest Woman on the Planet

Even if Heyman is absent, the powerful faction made sure his spot was taken, even temporarily. It's been noted that Sami Zayn has been hanging around with the group. However, the honorary uce might be on the rocks after Solo Sikoa's addition to the group.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Paul Heyman return to WWE programming? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell