Roman Reigns confirms that he will go face-to-face with WWE legend on tonight's RAW

Roman Reigns has confirmed that he will go face-to-face with WWE legend and his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, on tonight's RAW.The former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion returned to television during last week's Monday Night RAW. He took the fight to Heyman's stablemates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.Reigns has been confirmed to appear on tonight's RAW. He put The Oracle on notice before the show, stating that the latter will have his chance to confront his former Tribal Chief face-to-face.&quot;You talk too much @HeymanHustle. Tonight, you get the chance to say it to my face,&quot; wrote Reigns.Check out Reigns' post on X:Roman Reigns claimed that he learned a lot of things from Paul HeymanRoman Reigns has admitted that he has learned a lot of things from Paul Heyman, who betrayed him at WrestleMania 41 to side with Seth Rollins.Speaking on WWE's YouTube channel, The OTC boldly stated that things are still being operated on The Tribal Chief's time. He said:&quot;Well, before he betrayed me, I learned many wise things from the Wiseman, but that's not who he is anymore. And one of the first things and it was a constant, he would always come back to it and you can go back. We operate on The Tribal Chief's time.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoman Reigns and Paul Heyman were a dynamic duo and crucial members of the OG Bloodline. The faction dominated WWE, while Reigns held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last year at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk stood tall over Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline. Heyman was also in the OG faction's corner for their latest reunion, but things have changed a lot in 2025.With no Seth Rollins by his side, Heyman could find himself in trouble against Reigns. However, he still has a strong backing, courtesy of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.