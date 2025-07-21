Roman Reigns reveals a crucial detail regarding Paul Heyman after his WWE return: "We operate on The Tribal Chief's time"

Roman Reigns has made a bold claim regarding Paul Heyman, stating that he learned a lot of things from his former Wiseman. Heyman betrayed Reigns at WrestleMania and aligned himself with Seth Rollins.The OTC returned to WWE on last week's RAW and took out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, whom he planted with a Samoan Drop. Reigns was brutally taken out on RAW after WrestleMania 41 by Seth Rollins and Breakker. Speaking on a vlog uploaded by WWE on YouTube, Reigns made a bold statement by claiming that things still operate on The Tribal Chief's time.&quot;Well, before he [Paul Heyman] betrayed me, I learned many wise things from the Wiseman, but that's not who he is anymore. And one of the first things and it was a constant, he would always come back to it and you can go back. We operate on The Tribal Chief's time,&quot; said Reigns. [From 02:07 to 02:25]Check out the vlog uploaded by WWE below:Roman Reigns on Seth Rollins' injurySeth Rollins suffered an injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Roman Reigns discussed the same, stating that he doesn't wish an injury on anyone.On the same vlog, the OTC had this to say about his former tag team partner:&quot;They got a lot of serious problems going on. The man that Paul Heyman, my former Wiseman chose to ride with, doesn't look good, man. I don't really want to speak on that because I believe in that karma. So, I wanna see how that plays out. Obviously, we have not been on good terms for a long time. I don't wish injury on anybody because I'd rather him be here so I could whoop his a** myself. I prefer a healthy little bi**h, so I can smack him up. We'll see what happens, we'll see what the landscape is.&quot;Roman Reigns will appear tonight on Monday Night RAW. He could confirm his match for this year's SummerSlam. Reigns could team up with his cousin and former Right Hand Man Jey Uso to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.