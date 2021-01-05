Roman Reigns corrects WWE Superstar on Twitter

Roman Reigns wasn't thrilled with fellow Superstar Sami Zayn not addressing him properly on Twitter and decided to correct him in his latest tweet.

Sami Zayn, former Intercontinental Champion, recently put out a tweet stating that his latest T-shirt debuted on WWE Shop at #2, just behind Roman Reigns. Zayn added that he could have lied about the T-shirt's ranking, but he didn't.

Roman Reigns noticed the tweet and wasn't happy with Zayn not adding his moniker before his name. He quickly responded to the tweet and told him how to address him in the future. Check out the exchange below:

I appreciate the honesty. But it should read like this...



*our Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. https://t.co/VNrwQK7hQo — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 5, 2021

Roman Reigns' new persona is one of the most intriguing WWE characters in years

Roman Reigns turned heel following his WWE return at SummerSlam 2020. It didn't take long for him to win the Universal title, and he has been putting down Superstars one after another ever since then. Reigns aligned with Paul Heyman on the way, who once used to manage his arch-rival, Brock Lesnar.

Here's Paul Heyman opening up on Roman Reigns' heel turn:

"I wanted it to happen for a long time, Roman Reigns wanted it to happen for a long time, Vince McMahon wanted it to happen for a long time, but the timing was never right. Roman Reigns could not pull off this portrayal of the top star in the industry, even a year ago. He wasn't weather or seasoned or experienced enough. He still worked too young. Now, you look at his face and see some seasoning and weathering. He was beating the c**p out of his cousin inside Hell in a Cell and he says, 'I did this to you when we were kids and here we are 35 years old doing this.' He looks 35. He looks like a badass 35, but he looks 35."

First #Smackdown of 2021.

All pretenders can stay in 2020. pic.twitter.com/oySw07Mx95 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 1, 2021

Reigns are wreaking havoc on the SmackDown brand every week, and it doesn't seem like there's anyone on the roster who can stop him anytime soon. Reigns' transformation from a babyface to a hated heel has been one of WWE's best decisions in a long time and has given a new life to the character.