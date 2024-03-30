Roman Reigns' cousin Afa Anoa'i Jr. shares positive news after heart issue (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Afa Anoa'i Jr. recently received medical clearance to wrestle again.

In September 2023, Roman Reigns' cousin was hospitalized due to a complex heart issue. The 39-year-old currently runs the Pennsylvania-based Battlefield Pro Wrestling promotion. He is also known for performing as Manu on WWE television in 2008 and 2009.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. confirmed he plans to continue his in-ring career:

"I've been cleared to return to in-ring activities. I'm taking it a little slow, though. I'm not diving right into it like I should, so I'm kinda taking it a day at a time. I'm getting in the ring. I'm starting to train and work out more and more, but I'm looking forward to resuming my career." [0:34 – 0:53]

Afa Anoa'i Jr. explains his health issues

Over the last six months, Afa Anoa'i Jr. has followed strict instructions from doctors after suffering a blood clot.

The former WWE star has made huge progress and is looking forward to getting back into the ring:

"I had a blood clot in my heart," Afa Anoa'i Jr. continued. "I also have AFib [atrial fibrillation] with my heartbeat and I also had congestive heart failure. I had all three at once, so it was very scary. My body was retaining a lot of water. It was a hard time, but I'm back and I'm able to move around and get around and not be so blown up anymore." [0:58 – 1:23]

In the same interview, the former Legacy member gave his opinion on whether Cody Rhodes could beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

