Roman Reigns’ cousin discloses crucial advice received before making in-ring debut

Roman Reigns' cousin revealed the advice he received before he made his in-ring debut.

Zilla Fatu is a name making the rounds in the wrestling community, especially after he recently made his in-ring debut for Reality of Wrestling.

His debut has gotten a lot of people talking because he is related to one of the most decorated families in all of professional wrestling. Fatu is the son of Umaga and cousin to Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and the Usos.

Zilla Fatu spoke to The Be Someone Podcast where he revealed important advice he received from Shelton Benjamin and Carlito.

"Shelton (Benjamin), he played a big role too in it. Shelton was just like, ‘Just take your time uce. Don’t go out there trying to look for the next spot. Don’t go out there just trying to do too much.'"

He continued:

"'Just feel the crowd’s energy and just go from there.’ Carlito, he was more on, ‘Don’t overthink the next move,’ because you know, there’s an art to wrestling y’all and if you in the business, you know what I’m talking about so it’s like, Carlito, he’s just, ‘Don’t overthink your next step. Just let it flow, feel the crowd, feel the energy and just go from there’ and that’s what happened." [H/T Post Wrestling]

WWE Hall of Famer has named Roman Reigns the wrestler of the year

It's no secret the last three years of the business has belonged to Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. Reigns dominated the WWE roster, and has been involved in some of the best storylines in the business. Although he has made fewer appearances this year, some believe him to be the wrestler of the year.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray named Reigns as the wrestler of the year on the Busted Open Radio.

"To me, the wrestler of the year is the person who has drawn the most money, put the most a*ses in seats, and he has raised the tide the highest. That's Roman Reigns to me." [0:52 - 1:02]

With Zilla Fatu finally starting to perform as an in-ring competitor, it remains to be seen if he will be brought up to WWE, to be involved in the ongoing Bloodline storyline.

What do you make of Zilla Fatu's debut? Sound off in the comments section below.