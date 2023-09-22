Roman Reigns' cousin expected The Tribal Chief to lose the title to former WWE Champion at major event

Major League Wrestling star Jacob Fatu has shared that he thought his cousin Roman Reigns was going to lose to Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle last year.

The event was held in the United Kingdom. Since The Scottish Warrior had the home-ground advantage, many people expected him to walk out with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, after Solo Sikoa made a surprise appearance and interfered in the bout, a Spear was all it took to keep the lengthy title reign alive.

Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Jacob Fatu stated that he was watching WWE Clash at the Castle at an indie show with several other wrestlers. He thought Roman Reigns would lose the match and went crazy when Solo Sikoa showed up.

"I almost thought Drew [McIntyre] was gonna beat him [Roman] at that pay-per-view... Man, I thought Uce was gonna lose though. As soon as he hit him with the bam, one, two, man, and when bro got pulled out, man, when I seen Solo [Sikoa], boy, I jumped up, in front of everybody; the boys, especially Jim Ross and them, they’re looking at me like I’m a mark. I’m like, ‘I don’t give a f**k. That’s my cousin,’ you feel me? ‘Let’s go!’ It was a special moment," said Fatu. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Roman Reigns has been advertised for an upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown

The Head of the Table was last seen on the SummerSlam fallout episode of SmackDown, where Jey Uso attacked him.

Although Paul Heyman has mentioned his name on the blue brand for the past few weeks, he's been absent from TV.

According to reports, Roman Reigns is currently advertised for the October 27 episode of SmackDown. The report also mentions that he will wrestle at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia this year.

It'll be interesting to see who his next opponent will be.

