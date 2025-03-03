Roman Reigns' cousin not joining WWE anytime soon

The Anoa'i family has produced some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. However, a member of the family isn't planning on joining the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon.

Zilla Fatu, son of Umaga and cousin of Roman Reigns, recently opened up about his long-term goals in wrestling. The 25-year-old up-and-coming wrestler has been making waves on the independent circuit, mainly in Reality of Wrestling, under the tutelage of Booker T.

Zilla previously claimed that the Ula Fala was his birthright, subtly hinting at coming for Roman in the future. However, that may not be the case soon. In an interview with Kyle Albertson and Wave Chapelle of The Show on Riverwest Radio, Zilla Fatu revealed that he wants to add more championships to his resume.

The fourth-generation wrestler said he was in no rush to sign anywhere, putting speculation of an immediate WWE move to rest. Zilla wants to make a name for himself and carve his own legacy, separating himself from the legendary Anoa'i family.

"Oh, long-term goals? Obviously, getting some more gold. I'm not in no rush to really get anywhere or sign anywhere. I'm literally just trying to figure out who I am, and I'm trying to separate. So I think, I think five years from now, my name will be separated from my family. I just want to have people just focus on Zilla Fatu. That's it. I'll have a lot of accomplishments from then, and they can't deny that. So, yes, that's my goal." (From 2:59 to 3:27]

Check out the full interview below:

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns' continued absence has put his WrestleMania 41 status in jeopardy.

He missed the Elimination Chamber PLE last night despite much speculation that he would show up to cost Seth Rollins the Chamber match. The Only Tribal Chief is currently advertised to return during the European tour later this month.

WWE reportedly has plans for him to face Rollins and Punk in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows this year. It remains to be seen whether that pans out.

If you carry quotes from this article, please credit The Show on Riverwest Radio and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

