After Solo Sikoa, another real-life cousin of Roman Reigns says he's coming for the Ula Fala in WWE

WWE star Roman Reigns may have put an end to his biggest threat in Solo Sikoa, but he will continue to have a target on his back as long as he holds the Ula Fala. Another one of his cousins has announced he's coming for his birthright in WWE.

The Only Tribal Chief reclaimed his red garland from Solo Sikoa, who stole it from him in his absence from WWE post-WrestleMania XL. Reigns returned at SummerSlam to engage in a series of battles with his cousin and the new Bloodline.

Their months-long rivalry finally culminated in a traditional style as they faced each other in Tribal Combat during the RAW on Netflix premiere this year.

In an interview with Tim Hann Rivera, Zilla Fatu opened up about his goals and said he intends to create a unique identity for himself, which sets him apart from The Bloodline.

“Just trying to separate my name, Zilla Fatu, from my family. That’s the challenge right now. I’m trying to show people that even I’m still connected with this Bloodline, I got my own stuff going on. Zilla Fatu’s a whole different brand. So that’s what I’m trying to do right now. We’re just taking it one day at a time," Fatu said.

Fatu reflected on some of the struggles he faced at the age of 16. He added that The Bloodline story would not have happened without his late father, Umaga, a WWE legend.

Zilla Fatu thinks it's only fitting that he reclaims the Ula Fala, which is currently in Roman Reigns' possession.

"I feel like my story. I went through hardship at a young age. At 16, I did six years in prison. For me to come home and actually try the family business out, because to be honest, growing up, I didn’t want to do this. Nobody in our family really wanted to do this. But it was an option when I came home from prison, and I’m actually happy that I started doing it because it just brought me closer to my pops. If it wasn’t for my pops, there wouldn’t be none of this stuff that’s going on right now. So it’s only right that I come back and reclaim my birthright, the Ula Fala." (H/T Fightful)

Zilla Fatu is currently grinding on the independent circuit and recently wrestled Booker T in a student vs. mentor match. It's no secret that he's poised to be a future WWE signing.

What's next for Roman Reigns in WWE?

Roman Reigns came up short in the 30-man Royal Rumble match last night. He was eliminated at the same time as Seth Rollins by CM Punk. Moments later, Logan Paul eliminated the Second City Saint.

What transpired at the ringside seemingly set the stage for the WrestleMania 41 showdown.

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins engaged in a chaotic brawl, which ended with the Visionary stomping the OTC multiple times, leaving him unconscious.

After last night's events, it looks like this year's Show of Shows could feature a triple-threat match.

