"I didn't stop, I just kept going" - Roman Reigns' cousin on his WWE appearances and tryouts 

Roman Reigns' cousin Lance Anoa'i has opened up about his WWE appearances and what the promotion told him after his tryouts.

Before signing with Major League Wrestling (MLW), he had a few tryouts at the WWE Performance Center and competed in multiple matches on TV as an enhancement talent. Several years ago, he was featured on a program with Roman Reigns on RAW.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Lance Anoa'i opened up about his WWE tryouts, stating that he had no luck at the PC. But that didn't stop him from working harder.

"I've been to the Performance Center I think three or four times for tryouts. And every single time it's 'Sorry but we ain't got nothing for you yet, just keep working.' And after a while, you get tired of hearing that. I didn't stop, I just kept going, doing what I had to do. Man, there's so much of my family already in WWE, so we just gotta spread the brand out," Anoa'i said. "Especially like after my last tryout, I was like alright I got the email saying that I don't have nothing yet." (8:34-9:08)

You can check out the results from this week's SmackDown here.

Lance Anoa'i on facing Shane McMahon during the latter's feud with Roman Reigns

During The Tribal Chief's feud with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre, Lance Anoa'i, representing his family, collided with the Best in the World on the May 27, 2019, episode of RAW in a losing effort.

Following the bout, he was attacked by Shane and The Scottish Warrior until Roman Reigns came to his aid.

In the same interview, Lance revealed that he was happy to face the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion, as they both come from a pro wrestling family.

"I think it was like two weeks later I get a call, 'Hey we're flying you off to Kansas City, we need you for RAW.' I had no idea what was going on. I knew my cousin was feuding with Shane and Drew McIntyre at the time, and I was like alright, maybe it has something to do with that, who knows? And then once I got to the building they said, 'You know what you doing?' I said nope. They said 'Yeah it's you and Shane tonight.' I said 'Ok, okay, that's dope for me man.' That's generation vs. generation, I'll take it." (9:08-9:43)

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently part of a faction known as The Bloodline, which includes his cousins, The Usos. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions have a brother on NXT called Solo Sikoa.

Lance Anoa'i is also in a faction called the Samoan SWAT Team with his cousin Jacob Fatu, and Juicy Finau. The MLW star recalled his experience while wrestling Shane McMahon. You can read about it here.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit MuscleManMalcolm with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

We asked two former WWE head writers about Vince McMahon stepping back from the company. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far