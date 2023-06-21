Roman Reigns' cousin is set to make his in-ring debut

Roman Reigns belongs to one of the biggest families in wrestling, the Anoa'i family. Several members of the Samoan dynasty, including Reigns, have their names in the history books. Recently, it was revealed that Zilla Fatu, Umaga's youngest son and cousin to The Tribal Chief and The Usos, will make his in-ring debut.

In 2010, Jimmy and Jey Uso started their wrestling journey in Reality of Wrestling, created by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Later, Roman Reigns made his way to WWE and made his main roster debut alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as The Shield.

Last year, Zilla Fatu announced that he would start training for his in-ring debut at Booker T's wrestling promotion. Recently, it was announced that Fatu will make his in-ring debut in July for Reality of Wrestling:

"‼️ The Debut of Zilla Fatu ‼️ Saturday, July 15th in Humble, Texas at the Humble Civic Center come see the must anticipated debut of @Zillafatu !! #SummerOfChampionsIX #BloodLine #SamoanDynasty"

Reality of Wrestling @TheOfficialROW The Debut of Zilla Fatu



Saturday, July 15th in Humble, Texas at the Humble Civic Center come see the must anticipated debut of



#SummerOfChampionsIX #BloodLine #SamoanDynasty



8233 Will Clayton Pkwy

Humble, TX 77338



Tickets

shorturl.at/disIV The Debut of Zilla FatuSaturday, July 15th in Humble, Texas at the Humble Civic Center come see the must anticipated debut of @Zillafatu !!8233 Will Clayton PkwyHumble, TX 77338Tickets ‼️ The Debut of Zilla Fatu ‼️Saturday, July 15th in Humble, Texas at the Humble Civic Center come see the must anticipated debut of @Zillafatu!!#SummerOfChampionsIX #BloodLine #SamoanDynasty8233 Will Clayton PkwyHumble, TX 77338🎫 Tickets 🎫 shorturl.at/disIV https://t.co/qWGvXBN69d

Current NXT Superstar Trick Williams and former WWE star Alicia Fox are also involved in the upcoming event.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

The Usos lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. The duo's record of over 600-plus days ended by the former Honorary Uce.

Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief, The Enforcer, and The Wise Man distanced themselves from Jimmy and Jey Uso after their loss. Instead, Reigns and Sikoa went after the champions by themselves.

In the main event of WWE Night of Champions 2023, Jimmy decide to put an end to Roman Reigns' abuse on the duo and left the stable. This cost The Bloodline the match against Zayn and Owens.

Last week, Jey Uso super-kicked The Tribal Chief and decide to walk away with his brother. It was later announced that The Usos will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

What are your thoughts on Bloodline Civil War? Sound off in the comment section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes