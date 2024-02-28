Roman Reigns' cousin "would be honored" by WWE Hall of Fame induction

The WWE Hall of Fame takes place every year before WrestleMania. Ahead of the 2024 ceremony, Lloyd Anoa'i addressed whether he would be willing to join WWE's illustrious group of legends.

Lloyd Anoa'i wrestled for WWE between 1993 and 1996 before making a name for himself as a trainer and in-ring competitor on the independent circuit. The 53-year-old is the son of Afa and nephew of Roman Reigns' father Sika.

On the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Lloyd Anoa'i said he would happily receive a WWE Hall of Fame induction:

"I would be honored but I wouldn't see myself getting in the Hall of Fame because I didn't have that biggest name for a WWE [Superstar] like my family did, but you never know with them. They put, for example, movie stars in the Hall of Fame, so with WWE you never know. If it ever happened, it would be a true, true honor. Not only for WWE but for my family." [36:54 – 37:22]

Lloyd Anoa'i wrestled under the names Fred Williams, The Tahitian Savage, and The Tahitian Warrior during his time in WWE. He also worked as LA Smooth and The Samoan Warrior in ECW.

Lloyd Anoa'i on Roman Reigns' WWE Hall of Fame credentials

On April 6-7, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief has headlined WrestleMania in seven of the last nine years, a main-event tally only bettered by Hulk Hogan.

Lloyd Anoa'i believes his cousin has already reached legendary status even though he is not at the end of his career yet:

"Yeah, I mean, I'm not saying he's there right now, but he is definitely close. He is the name on the [marquee]. We might as well say he's a legend right now. For everything that he's done, holding the heavyweight championship belt, and all the things that he's been doing, so I see him doing movies and being a legend, and I know for a fact he's gonna be in the Hall of Fame. That's not even a question." [35:44 – 36:15]

Lloyd Anoa'i also gave his honest thoughts on WWE canceling The Rock vs. Roman Reigns.

