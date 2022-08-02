Roman Reigns crosses gigantic milestone; will surpass former WWE Champion in August

Roman Reigns has now hit 1000 days in terms of combined days as a world champion in WWE.

The Tribal Chief has been breaking records one after the other ever since he became Universal Champion at WWE Payback in 2020. Reigns recently defeated Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam 2022, and retained his Undisputed WWE Universal title. With the big win, Reigns completed 700 days as Universal Champion in his current reign.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has now surpassed another massive milestone in WWE and has completed 1000 days across all of his world title reigns under the WWE umbrella.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



One more month to break into the Top 5 all time record in company history.



Historic status.



@HeymanHustle @WWE RomanReigns has now surpassed 1,000 days combined as a @WWE Champion in his career.One more month to break into the Top 5 all time record in company history.Historic status. .@WWERomanReigns has now surpassed 1,000 days combined as a @WWE Champion in his career.One more month to break into the Top 5 all time record in company history.Historic status. @HeymanHustle https://t.co/2mUMkX0IUz

The Tribal Chief is the most dominating WWE Superstar of the current era. He has been reigning supreme over the WWE roster for about two years now.

Only a few are above Roman Reigns when it comes to combined days with the world title

Roman Reigns surpassed Randy Orton in terms of combined days as world champion earlier this year. His next target was former WWE Champion Pedro Morales, who held the belt for a whopping 1027 days.

Reigns is now just a few weeks away from surpassing Morales, after which he will eye WWE legend Triple H, who has been world champion for a combined 1214 days.

In his quest to remain at the top of WWE, The Tribal Chief has put down some of the biggest names in the industry like John Cena, Edge, Rey Mysterio, Brock Lesnar, and Daniel Bryan.

WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino holds the record for the most number of combined days as world champion in WWE, at 4,040. At this point, it's highly unlikely that Reigns will manage to surpass Sammartino's long-standing record, but stranger things have happened in WWE in the past.

What do you think of Roman Reigns crossing 1000 combined days as the top champion in WWE?

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far