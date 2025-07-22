Roman Reigns crowned with a new name on WWE RAW

By Vivek Sharma
Published Jul 22, 2025 18:51 GMT
Roman Reigns on RAW! (Image from WWE.com)
Roman Reigns on RAW! (Image from WWE.com)

Roman Reigns has been known by many names throughout his Hall of Fame-worthy WWE career. However, the OTC received a rather insulting new moniker on RAW last night.

Reigns recently returned to WWE programming after being sidelined for the last few months. The former Bloodline leader went after Seth Rollins' faction upon his return. While The Visionary is currently ruled out of action, the OTC has been at odds with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, with Jey Uso helping his family member in the feud.

Roman Reigns came face-to-face with Paul Heyman on RAW this week. The OTC also had a short exchange of words with Bron Breakker, during which the rising WWE star referred to the megastar as the "Old Dog." Breakker then made it clear that he is the Big Dog now, taking a shot at Reigns' old moniker.

WWE seems to have scrapped major Roman Reigns match at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns looked set to face Bron Breakker at SummerSlam. However, it seems like the OTC will be competing in a tag team match at The Biggest Party of the Summer, where he will join forces with Jey Uso to take Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Dave Meltzer reported the same on Wrestling Observer Radio, noting that the tag match looks to be the direction for the former WWE Champion. Meltzer also speculated on the reason behind this, noting that it would allow Bronson Reed to take the pin.

"Obviously, the plan was Roman Reigns against Bron Breakker and Jey Uso against Bronson Reed. But I could see from watching TV the last two weeks; I could easily see that change into a tag. [...] One of the things about making a tag that makes it better is that you can pin Bronson Reed, you know, because if they do a singles match, you either got to do a DQ, or you got to beat Roman, which I don’t think they want to do, or you got to beat Bron Breakker, which, I mean, you could do it, but I’m not sure they want to do that one right now." [H/T: Ringside News]
Reigns also has a score to settle with Seth Rollins, and many believed that the two would face off at SummerSlam. However, The Visionary recently suffered an injury and is ruled out of action.

