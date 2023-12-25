"Roman Reigns' in danger," "Absolute gold" - WWE Universe reacts to 37-year-old star's current run

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been in some hot water lately after the number of challengers that are piling up for him on Friday Night SmackDown has increased dramatically. Meanwhile, fans reacted to the 37-year-old star's current run which started on the brand a few months ago.

Earlier this year, Nick Aldis made his on-screen debut for WWE when the company hosted the season premiere of Friday Night SmackDown. Triple H appeared on the show and made some crucial changes when he made Adam Pearce and Aldis the General Managers of RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

Aldis has been featured weekly in segments against several top WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns when he returned to the brand. The fans recently reacted to the General Manager's run on the brand and they believe he's been one of the best on-screen authority figures in a while.

Aldis already got physical inside the squared circle when Randy Orton hit him with an RKO after The Viper signed with the brand. It will be interesting to see what the on-screen authority figure does next in the promotion on Friday Night SmackDown.

Nick Aldis fired shots at Roman Reigns during their segment on WWE SmackDown

The landscape of Friday Night SmackDown has drastically changed over the past few years since Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback 2022 and unified it with the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, the members of Bloodline have also evolved.

During The Tribal Chief's absence, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have been calling the shots on Friday Night SmackDown. While Jimmy ends up eating pins in singles and tag team action, Solo Sikoa remains dominant as ever when it comes to one-on-one matches.

The Street Champion reached new heights in the promotion when he manhandled John Cena in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2023. Later, Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown and named him next in line by calling him 'The Tribal Heir' to the Island of Relevancy.

On a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Nick Aldis met Roman Reigns for the first time and things didn't go as well for The Tribal Chief. Aldis fired shots at the champion and said that Solo Sikoa did what he could never do to John Cena. The GM made it worse by booking a number one contenders match in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Nick Aldis' run as GM?

