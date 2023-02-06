"Roman Reigns is in danger"- Fans excited after picture of former WWE champion looking jacked emerges amid lengthy injury absence

Roman Reigns has vanquished nearly everyone who’s stood in his way since becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, one major name has eluded the Tribal Chief's long list of victims due to injury issues. It's none other than WWE's Apex Predator Randy Orton.

Randy Orton was last seen inside the squared circle over 250 days ago when he and Riddle faced off against The Usos in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match. The Apex Predator was attacked by Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline after the match, which was a kayfabe reason to write Orton off as he needed time for back surgery.

While there is no update on Orton's in-ring future, the 14-time World Champion looks jacked in a recent picture of him making the rounds on social media. Randy was spotted helping out at Boon Center Inc. in Missouri and appeared to be in better shape than before in one of the pictures.

This led many fans to speculate that the Apex Predator is nearing his return. Many believe that Orton could go after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline upon his comeback:

Carlos @acarlitos27 @reigns_era Hoping he’ll return like Triple H after quad injury jacked @reigns_era Hoping he’ll return like Triple H after quad injury jacked

Hussein @whoishussein_ @reigns_era He’s recovering pretty fast to be looking that big @reigns_era He’s recovering pretty fast to be looking that big 😂

Unbothered @Unbothe35952167 @reigns_era Lol Roman Reigns in in danger! The king is returning soon @reigns_era Lol Roman Reigns in in danger! The king is returning soon

WWE legend selected Randy Orton as a viable opponent for Roman Reigns

Randy Orton and Roman Reigns are no strangers when it comes to standing across the ring from each other. The duo has had a heated feud in the past. However, they have not faced off in the last few years, as Orton was a part of the tag team division.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair stated that The Apex Predator or Cody Rhodes could be the ideal dancing partners for the Tribal Chief.

"Well, as I said before, my first preference, I’m tied with two things. I’d like to see Cody and/or Randy Orton... I don’t think Randy, I looked it up, I don’t think Randy and Roman have ever worked, except in a tag match, maybe. But obviously Cody, Cody was on fire when he got injured. And I mean, he brings so much energy and I mean, he has really become a hell of a talent, and I think that’d be a great match also." (H/T -Inside The Ropes)

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Randy Orton predicts he’ll outlast Roman Reigns in WWE. Randy Orton predicts he’ll outlast Roman Reigns in WWE. https://t.co/d15pElOqwW

However, there is no further debate on Reigns' opponent after Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

