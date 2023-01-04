42-year-old legend should finally return to face Roman Reigns on one condition - WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair suggests two potential challengers

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has selected two potential opponents for Roman Reigns if The Rock is not available to perform that night.

Roman has been the undisputed WWE Universal Champion for an astonishing 850-plus days, with no signs of slowing down whatsoever. One potential challenger fans are hoping to see Reigns face at Mania this April is his cousin, The Rock.

During a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair named two other top stars who could possibly go one-on-one with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

"Well, as I said before, my first preference, I’m tied with two things. I’d like to see Cody and/or Randy Orton, if is back. I don’t think Randy, I looked it up, I don’t think Randy and Roman have ever worked, except in a tag match maybe. But obviously Cody, Cody was on fire when he got injured. And I mean, he brings so much energy and I mean, he has really become a hell of a talent, and I think that’d be a great match also." H/T Inside The Ropes

Whilst Flair's picks are no doubt mouthwatering, both Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are out with injuries. Therefore, a match with Roman is still very much up in the air.

Former WWE writer on who should beat Roman Reigns

Given that WrestleMania is taking place soon, as well as the fact that The Head of The Table is now working a part-time schedule, many fans are expecting him to lose his titles sooner rather than later.

However, whilst speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo stated that there are very few, if any, challengers who have the star power to beat Roman Reigns.

"There should be at least one guy now that you believe could beat Roman Reigns. They don't have that. Think about that bro. You've got a roster of 50-75 guys and you don't have that one guy on the roster that may be the guy. Not one. How many times again bro, when this was written correctly, and you know [Hulk] Hogan's the champion and you had your eye on that other guy. Here's The [Ultimate] Warrior shaking the ropes. Nobody's touching him, nobody's coming close. Here's [Randy] Savage on the freaking run. Nothing. That's bad writing, bro. It is horrible writing." [38:20 - 39:26] H/T Sportskeeda

As the undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has beaten a strong list of contenders from John Cena, Edge, Finn Balor, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens.

Who do you think will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Send us your pick in the comments section below.

