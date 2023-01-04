"Think about that"- WWE veteran comments on who can possibly dethrone Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes no one in the company has been booked to be a viable challenger for Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been on the run for a lifetime since 2020. He has not been pinned in over 1000 days and is on the most dominant championship run of the modern era.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that WWE hasn't built anyone strong enough to look like a formidable opponent for Reigns. He also mentioned how in the past every champion had an equally strongly booked challenger.

"There should be at least one guy now that you believe could beat Roman Reigns. They don't have that. Think about that bro. You've got a roster of 50-75 guys and you don't have that one guy on the roster that may be the guy. Not one. How many times again bro, when this was written correctly, and you know [Hulk] Hogan's the champion and you had your eye on that other guy. Here's The [Ultimate] Warrior shaking the ropes. Nobody's touching him, nobody's coming close. Here's [Randy] Savage on the freaking run. Nothing. That's bad writing, bro. It is horrible writing." [38:20 - 39:26]

Can Cody Rhodes be the one to finally defeat Roman Reigns in WWE?

Cody Rhodes has been booked very strongly ever since making his return to the Stamford-based promotion last year. The American Nightmare managed to defeat Seth Rollins in all three matches between them.

Rhodes' star status was further boosted when he managed to pick up a victory over The Visionary inside Hell in a Cell despite suffering a torn pectoral before the match. The bout between the two was also voted as WWE's match of the year 2022.

After returning to WWE at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes made it clear that he's back to win the one prize that has eluded him throughout his career, the WWE Championship. The former AEW star is also backed by legends like Ric Flair and Matt Hardy as the one who can usurp Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes is currently on the sidelines after undergoing surgery for a torn pec. He's expected to return to action soon and could win the upcoming Royal Rumble to kickstart the journey to accomplish his lifelong dream.

Do you think The American Nightmare will be the one to finally defeat Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below!

