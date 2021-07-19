Roman Reigns defeats Edge after an untimely intervention from top WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns came into Money in the Bank pay-per-view with two things on his mind. Defeat Edge and have the world acknowledge him. The Head of the Table did just that, albeit with a little bit of help.

The WWE Universal Championship was on the line tonight for Roman Reigns, and The Usos win earlier on the kick-off show made his match even more important as The Bloodline looked to be draped in gold by the end of the night.

Reigns dominated for most of the match and had the Rated-R Superstar on the ropes. However, a missed Spear attempt by The Tribal Chief would turn the tide in the favor of Edge.

Edge looked like he had Roman Reigns' number after taking a lot of punishment from his opponent earlier on. Unfortunately for him, an untimely intervention from Seth Rollins would prove to be the turning point.

Edge was unable to get his head back in the game and after a series of maneuvers that saw him come close to becoming champion, a Spear from Reigns would settle the match.

After the match, Roman Reigns would demand to be acknowledged. However, things would turn out to be different for The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns received a surprise visit from John Cena

Roman Reigns may have reigned supreme over Edge on the night. However, things would not end as the Tribal Chief had hoped, as John Cena decided to crash his party.

The Cenation Leader made his return to WWE after a year out of action.

The way things are looking, Roman Reigns could be defending his WWE Universal Championship against John Cena at SummerSlam.

