After getting tired of the Tribal Chief's behavior, Kevin Owens wasted little time in challenging the current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns for a title match. During the show-opening segment on SmackDown, KO challenged Reigns to a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at the TLC PPV. Reigns didn't outright accept it but it was soon confirmed by WWE.

Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens can be the main event for the TLC PPV

Owens is a former Universal Champ in his own right and had feuded with Reigns a few years ago. But as things sit in 2020, Owens is the babyface and The Tribal Chief is the hated heel. It's been the best work of his (Reigns') WWE career and it has revitalized his image.

SmackDown opened with a promo where the Tribal Chief insulted Kayla Braxton for her role and questions during the interview. Before long, Owens came out and didn't beat around the bush. He simply challenged Roman Reigns "like a man" to a TLC match at the upcoming PPV later this month.

The Big Dog didn't want to have things get out of hand since Braxton was still in the ring. He laughed at Owens and left the ring. Owens was still pumped up and insulted the Champ's integrity and courage for simply leaving.

From both men's past in big matches, this should be a great gimmick match. Owens has always come up big in matches with tables, ladders, chairs and other weapons. His matches in NXT and this year's WrestleMania bout against Seth Rollins proves that he's a maestro when props are involved.

Roman Reigns has also had his fair share of gimmick matches, like his No DQ match with King Corbin at this year's Royal Rumble. Since there are technically no rules in a TLC match, does that mean that Jey Uso will get involved? Roman Reigns doesn't need his help but it won't stop Uso from trying to do so.