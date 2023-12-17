"Roman Reigns' most destructive weapon"- Another Samoan star to join WWE and replace Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline? Fans want to see it happen!

Solo Sikoa has proven to be Roman Reigns' most trusted ally ever since the he made his WWE main roster debut. The Enforcer helped The Tribal Chief in his most difficult title defenses against Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes. However, many hold the opinion that Jacob Fatu should replace the former NXT North American Champion in the Bloodline.

Jacob Fatu has been making waves on the Independent Circuit since he started his pro wrestling career in 2012. The Samoan star was trained by The Usos and Solo's father Rikishi. He is currently signed to Major League Wrestling and is a one-time MLW World Champion.

Fans have been longing to see Jacob Fatu sign with WWE and join his fellow Anoa'i family members in the Bloodline. Many voiced that he should replace Solo Sikoa as the Enforcer of the group.

Embedded below are a few of the many reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jacob Fatu shared his thoughts on Solo Sikoa potentially dethroning Roman Reigns in WWE

Solo Sikoa has been booked as a dominant force ever since he made his main roster debut last year at Clash at the Castle. The Enforcer has victories over multiple former world champions such as Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and John Cena, and has lost just a handful of single matches. Solo was also announced as the Tribal Heir on SmackDown last week by Roman Reigns himself.

However, many believe that the former NXT North American Champion could be the one to dethrone the Tribal Chief and take his spot sooner than expected. Jacob Fatu also shared his thoughts on the possibility, stating that he's uncertain as the situation is complicated.

"That's a little hard, man. Because Roman, that's the Uso. That's [a] big dog, that's Big Uce. That's big, bro. But Solo is the enforcer, and Solo, it's kind of hard to call. The way that they're going and how they are, I don't know. It's kind of hard to call. Nothing against my family, but you kind of got me on that question. So I'm gonna keep it one hundred. Who knows? I don't know, man. I can't call it, brother." [H/T: Fightful]

Roman Reigns has placed his trust in Solo Sikoa the most out of all his family members. The Enforcer has also stood up to his task as he has helped the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion during his most difficult times.