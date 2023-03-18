Roman Reigns could be dethroned by his own family member, WWE RAW star predicts (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. While many are backing Rhodes to finally end The Tribal Chief's reign, Austin Theory believes Jey Uso is also a worthy contender to claim the titles.

In 2020, Jey Uso unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions and Hell in a Cell. After suffering back-to-back defeats, the experienced superstar aligned with his cousin and Paul Heyman to form The Bloodline.

With tensions in the group seemingly at an all-time high, Theory told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta that Reigns should watch out for Jey Uso:

"Look at where Jey's come from in the past let's even say two years, the level that he's on. He's always been on a great level, but you just see him shining and, honestly, man, I know they say there's nobody that can take those titles from Roman, but it could be someone standing right next to him. That's all I'm gonna say." [8:20 – 8:41]

Watch the video above to find out why Jey Uso and Theory have such a good relationship in real life.

Could Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns happen again?

Over the last two-and-a-half years, Jey Uso's on-screen character has been made to follow orders from Roman Reigns. Jey often disagrees with The Tribal Chief's actions, particularly his treatment of Sami Zayn in recent months.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Jey Uso is a complex character. He didn't want to turn on Sami Zayn, but he had to sacrifice himself to protect Jimmy Uso.



He's still aware of what Roman Reigns has been doing to him. Jey didn't do this for him. I think he's playing Roman. Jey Uso is a complex character. He didn't want to turn on Sami Zayn, but he had to sacrifice himself to protect Jimmy Uso.He's still aware of what Roman Reigns has been doing to him. Jey didn't do this for him. I think he's playing Roman. https://t.co/O1k7NtJ7e5

On the March 17 episode of SmackDown, the seeds were planted for a possible Jey Uso vs. Reigns match in the future. During a heated promo segment, Zayn questioned why Jey has been taking abuse from his cousin for so long:

"You keep choosing it [abuse from Reigns]. I don't think you're mad at me, Jey. I think you're mad at yourself. You're not mad that I hit Roman Reigns with that steel chair [at the 2023 Royal Rumble]. You're just mad that you didn't get to do it first."

Moving forward, The Usos are expected to face the reunited duo of Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. The two-night event will also feature Austin Theory vs. John Cena.

Do you think Jey Uso should dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

