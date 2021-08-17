"I've made the Universal Championship the most important championship in sports entertainment" - Roman Reigns

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently spoke on how his current championship run has shaped the landscape of professional wrestling.

Roman Reigns locked horns with John Cena in a verbal smackdown this past Friday on the blue brand. Reigns and Cena were in an uncut war of words during the opening segment of SmackDown. John Cena stressed the fact that he needed a single three count to pin the champ and end his reign.

Roman Reigns appeared on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin to discuss his upcoming clash with John Cena at Summerslam. Speaking on the importance of this match, Reigns said it was important for him to beat Cena and continue his run as the champ.

Reigns declared that he had invested a lot of time and equity in making the Universal Championship the most coveted title not only in WWE but in all of sports entertainment.

“Just right off the bat, obviously, if I don't beat him (Cena) I lose the Universal Championship. And that throws a huge wrench in the game plan with what we're trying to do going forward. And I think also what's special about this run that I'm on and the stories that I've told is that in just under a year now, I have made the Universal Championship the most important championship in WWE and the most important championship in sports entertainment.”

Roman Reigns believes his lifted everyone around him

Roman Reigns had his own theory for why Cena chose to face him. However, the current Universal Champion declared that his storyline was instrumental in pushing the talent that he worked with.

During the podcast, Roman Reigns disclosed that it was extremely important for him to convey the nuances of his story and make sure the fans appreciated it. Roman felt that it was important not just to lift his opponents but also the narrative that accompanied the action in the ring.

