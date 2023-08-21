Roman Reigns should face three former challengers in the same match on only one condition, explains WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Roman Reigns potentially competing in a six-man tag team match against Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso. He explained the only reason this match should possibly be booked.

Jey Uso shares an extended history with Roman Reigns dating back to The Bloodline's inception. Kevin Owens was among the first few challengers in Reigns' long list of superstars he beat unfairly, and they were involved in an intense rivalry.

Sami Zayn was integral to The Bloodline story as the Honorary Uce. All three have challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and failed. Eric Bischoff was asked if we could see Roman Reigns team up with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa for a match against KO, Zayn, and Jey Uso.

The former RAW general manager explained that while it would be a good idea, the creative team should prioritize the story. He argued that Zayn could be brought back into The Bloodline. However, he feels a six-man tag team match where Roman Reigns would face three of his challengers simultaneously should be booked only if the storyline demands it. Bischoff was quoted as saying:

"I know that's matchmaking, I would start with the story first. I'd start with why, where are we, what do we need to do, and what's the motivation. That's where I'd start. Now, if it ends up in a match and you're making matches as a result of the backbone of the story? Great, do that. But the first thing that I'd focus on is the why and how," said Bischoff on the 83 Weeks podcast. [2:21 -2:43]

Eric Bischoff explains why WWE should bring Sami Zayn back into The Bloodline

The WWE Hall of Famer credited Sami Zayn as the glue that held the group together when he was a part of The Bloodline. Bischoff argued that the creative team could use Zayn to light up the fire in Jey Uso and motivate him to go after Roman Reigns again, adding "more life" to The Bloodline plot.

Last week for the first time in several months, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa were collectively absent on SmackDown. However, Paul Heyman was present on RAW last week. The Wise Man confirmed that Jimmy Uso will return on the blue show on Friday, and it will be interesting to see if he will be alone.

