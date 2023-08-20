Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's absence on WWE SmackDown draws surprising reaction from fans

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline did not appear on WWE SmackDown last week, making it the first time in months that none of the active superstars from the heel faction showed up on the blue brand. When asked if they were missed, fans had an interesting response.

While Roman Reigns often misses the show since he started working on a reduced schedule, The Usos and Solo Sikoa regularly appear on SmackDown. However, this time, Paul Heyman was the only member of The Bloodline to appear on SmackDown and was featured in a controversial interview.

Roman Reigns was present on SmackDown last week, where he appeared alongside Heyman and Sikoa. His attempted conversation with Jimmy Uso was interrupted by Jey as The Bloodline members navigated the shocking betrayal at SummerSlam 2023.

Jey Uso stood tall at the end of the segment after attacking Reigns and Sikoa inside the ring. He then called Jimmy Uso closer and hit him with a Superkick before saying, "I Quit," referring to the faction, SmackDown, and WWE.

None of them featured on the blue brand last week, raising an important question - Did WWE fans miss Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on SmackDown?

Expand Tweet

The question took social media by storm, and most of the fans were united in a surprising response. Most fans agreed that while strange, The Bloodline's absence did not appear as a drawback. They argued that other superstars had the chance to step into the spotlight for their respective storylines, and everyone delivered.

Most importantly, fans agreed that the episode was dedicated to Edge, who reportedly competed in his last match on SmackDown. Here's what WWE fans had to say about Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa missing the show:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Rated-R Superstar picked up a hard-fought victory over Sheamus in the show's main event. He also spoke about his future after SmackDown went off the air.

WWE legend says Roman Reigns' former rival should return to The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed The Bloodline's current plot in the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast. He suggested the creative team consider Sami Zayn's return to The Bloodline storyline. Bischoff credited Zayn for being the glue that held the group together when he was the Honorary Uce.

Bischoff insisted that Jey Uso has reasons to orchestrate Sami Zayn's return to The Bloodline saga. He said the two superstars share history, and Zayn could be the catalyst to bring out the best in Jey, motivating the former Right Hand Man to go after Roman Reigns again.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here