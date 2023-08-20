[PHOTO] 38-year-old WWE Superstar shares heartfelt moment with Edge in the ring after dark match post-SmackDown

WWE Hall of Famer Edge reportedly competed in his last match on SmackDown last week. He was also the star of a wholesome segment after the show went off the air. Former World Champion Drew McIntyre recently shared pictures while paying tribute to The Rated-R Superstar on social media.

Edge locked horns with Sheamus in an entertaining singles match where he defeated The Celtic Warrior in front of an emotional home crowd in Toronto, Canada. The post-show segment saw the legendary superstar address his future, stating that this was his last time performing in front of Canadian fans.

The Imperium soon interrupted Edge, leading to a six-man tag team match. Kevin Owens made a surprise return to team up with Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre and locked horns with Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. The babyfaces picked up the win, after which they celebrated briefly with Edge inside the squared circle.

Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn lifted Edge over their shoulders and paraded him around to massive cheers from fans. The Scottish Warrior shared pictures of the wholesome moment with The Rated-R Superstar and captioned his post "#ThankYouEdge."

WWE fans appreciated the gesture and joined McIntyre in thanking Edge for a glorious career spanning over 25 years. Many said they were glad to see The Scottish Warrior get his moment with Edge following his rumored last match.

WWE fans believe Drew McIntyre is close to a heel turn on RAW

Several in the WWE Universe have criticized Drew McIntyre's recent booking. However, fans are convinced that the creative team has planted the seeds for The Scottish Warrior's heel turn on RAW.

McIntyre challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2023 but couldn't dethrone the Imperium leader. He has since been competing alongside Matt Riddle, who forced The Scottish Warrior to team with him.

Blinded by enthusiasm, Riddle picked McIntyre as his tag team partner, and the latter obliged. However, he showed subtle signs of frustration during the alliance. McIntyre and Riddle are set to lock horns with The New Day on RAW next week. It will be interesting to see if WWE will drop more hints concerning The Scottish Warrior's heel turn after more than three years.

