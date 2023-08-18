38-year-old WWE Superstar is being "wasted" after return, argue fans demanding a heel turn

The WWE Universe believes that the creative team is not doing justice to Drew McIntyre with his recent booking.

The Scottish Warrior challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam earlier this month, but couldn't dethrone the Imperium leader. Since then, Matt Riddle has forced an alliance with McIntyre on Monday Night RAW.

Riddle hijacked McIntyre's backstage interview and demanded they team up for a match against The Viking Raiders. The Scottish Warrior didn't seem too invested in the idea, but agreed to be Riddle's tag team partner if he couldn't find anyone else. Later in the night, McIntyre and Riddle picked up a win over Erik and Ivar.

They met The New Day backstage, who challenged Riddle and McIntyre to a tag team match next week. Riddle accepted the match on behalf of his "new tag team partner," while the Scottish Warrior gradually grew frustrated over not getting in a word.

WWE fans took to social media to criticize McIntyre's booking post-RAW. One noted that he took time off after losing against Gunther at WrestleMania, returned, and lost the same match again at SummerSlam, and is now being booked in "throwaway" tag matches on RAW. They asserted that the former world champion is being "wasted" on the roster.

Many agreed with the assessment and added that the Scottish Warrior desperately needs to turn heel. A few fans suggested that his work alongside Riddle could lead to McIntyre turning on Riddle. Here's what fans had to say about Drew McIntyre's recent booking:

Backstage update on WWE's plans for Drew McIntyre on RAW

A recent backstage report has given an insight into the creative team's outlook towards Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle's storyline on RAW. Ringside News' Steve Carrier reported that WWE isn't planning a repeat of the RK-Bro angle with Riddle and McIntyre. The report stated:

"WWE has a lot of plans in the pipeline, but we have been able to confirm that they are not recyling the RK-Bro angle with Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre."

Fans hope to see Drew McIntyre turn heel for the first time in three years following an extended run as a babyface. Many believe that his on-screen character has grown stale, and he could use a fresh heel turn, which could benefit both his push and the RAW roster. Most are convinced that betraying Riddle would be the perfect way for McIntyre to turn heel on the red brand.