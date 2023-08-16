Former WWE Champion's much-awaited heel turn after three years to be delayed? Exploring potential reason

The WWE Universe eagerly anticipates Drew McIntyre's potential heel turn following his consecutive losses in title matches at two premium live events. But the creative team could wait before pulling the trigger.

WWE is set to return to India this September for an action-packed Superstar Spectacle. Drew McIntyre is one of the several names advertised for the show. The Scottish Warrior talked about a WWE show in India when he was in the subcontinent last year and promised fans that he would be vocal about the idea.

"I talked about the UK show for a long time. It's happening right now, and I'm telling you, I'm going to keep talking to people to bring it back to India," said Drew McIntyre in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. [From 11:46 to 11:53]

Expand Tweet

McIntyre also declared his New Year's resolution for 2023 to pitch for a WWE show in India and make it happen for passionate fans nationwide.

He would be one of the biggest babyfaces on the show at Superstar Spectacle, which could cause the creative team to delay his potential heel turn. The former world champion has portrayed a babyface gimmick since January 2020. McIntyre was seen working with Matt Riddle on the latest episode of RAW after losing his title match against Gunther at SummerSlam, confirming he was still a face.

How WWE could book Drew McIntyre's heel turn on RAW?

This week's episode of RAW saw Matt Riddle jump the gun and pitch the idea of forming a new tag team with Drew McIntyre to take on The Viking Raiders. The Scottish Warrior barely got a word in while Riddle made bold claims backstage. The duo defeated Erik and Ivar in a tag team match, but that was not all.

Expand Tweet

McIntyre and Riddle ran into The New Day backstage, which ended with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods laying down a challenge for a tag team match. Riddle accepted the bout on behalf of The Scottish Warrior, leaving the latter slightly annoyed.

Although McIntyre smiled during the interactions, the tension was apparent. The creative team could use Riddle, blinded with enthusiasm, to push McIntyre to his limits. We could then see The Scottish Warrior betray The Original Bro and bring back The Scottish Psychopath after three years.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here