Will Roman Reigns appear at WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023? What fans must know

WWE will return to India after four years for a star-studded Superstar Spectacle next month, but the biggest question ahead of the show remains:

"Will Roman Reigns come to India in 2023?"

Unfortunately for fans in the subcontinent, Roman Reigns is not advertised to appear at Superstar Spectacle scheduled for September 8 in Hyderabad. While The Tribal Chief remains the company's biggest attraction, he will likely miss the upcoming Live event in India, among other big shows, over the next few months.

However, the show will likely feature at least five other champions. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Intercontinental Champion Gunther are advertised for the show. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is also scheduled to appear at the event, but interestingly, other Judgment Day members have not been advertised.

Per the official press release, Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are also advertised for Superstar Spectacle. However, their respective injuries have raised doubts over their potential appearance. The official statement included:

"WWE fans in attendance can look forward to seeing their favorite WWE Superstars in action, including World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” Gunther, Jinder Mahal, Veer, Sanga, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Matt Riddle, Ludwig Kaiser, and many more*."

Roman Reigns competed in the last house show in India in 2017. He joined forces with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose as The SHIELD took on the trio of The Bar (Sheamus & Cesaro) and Samoa Joe.

Will Roman Reigns miss WWE Payback and more shows?

Backstage reports have claimed that Roman Reigns is set to take a hiatus following his title defense against Jey Uso at SummerSlam. He appeared on SmackDown last week for the fallout but has not been advertised for future shows over the next few months.

Reigns seemingly suffered an injury at SummerSlam, but that will unlikely impact the creative plans. The decisions for the upcoming storylines were made keeping Reigns' absence in mind, which could extend beyond Payback, Fastlane, and Survivor Series. The reigning champion was not advertised for any premium live events until November.

