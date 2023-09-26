Roman Reigns falls short when compared to former champion, says WWE star

Roman Reigns has been absent on WWE television since the summer of 2023. For the last three years, he has vanquished every opposition that came his way. During this time, he may have won a few contests using the Guillotine Choke, but his best-known finisher is the Spear.

Other current WWE stars who share this finisher include Hall of Famer Edge, Bobby Lashley, and NXT star Bron Breakker.

While doing an interview for Stick to Wrestling, the former NXT Champion acknowledged The Tribal Chief. But he also stated that there is no way Reigns will trump him in terms of who has the stronger finisher:

“Yeah, sure. Roman is the WWE Universal Champion, ‘The Tribal Chief,’ the greatest, whatever you want to call it. Roman is fantastic, and he’s all the great things that he says he is. But when I Spear people, they don’t get up. I try to inflict as much pain as I can on my opponents. There is a difference," Breakker said. [H/T: Fightful]

Bron Breakker also spoke extensively about his former mentor, WWE RAW star Tommaso Ciampa, in the aforementioned podcast. Read more about it here. The former remains one of the best athletes today, and fans have taken notice.

They feel Breakker needs to be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. He recently challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at NXT Gold Rush in a losing effort.

Bron Breakker further elaborates why his Spear is superior to The Tribal Chief of WWE

At NXT No Mercy, Bron Breakker will take on Baron Corbin in a singles contest. The grudge match is likely to be yet another example of why the 25-year-old deserves to be in the spot that he is in:

"I know my Spear is better. There’s no debate. Just turn on the tape. All my combine numbers here at the PC prove that nobody is faster than me, nobody can jump higher or further or side to side, anything. I am the best athlete here. There’s no debate, really. Turn on the tape. Mine’s clearly better," Breakker said. [H/T: Fightful]

Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker is cited as a legit dream match, according to many. The latter is yet to make a full-time move to the main roster, though.