Roman Reigns' family member apologizes to Kevin Owens for what The Bloodline did to him

The main event of last Saturday's Royal Rumble premium live event saw Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. After the match, The Bloodline handcuffed KO to the top rope and laid him out.

He was a complete mess by the time Reigns and his cousins focused on Sami Zayn, who had hit The Tribal Chief with a steel chair. Jey Uso didn't take part in the beatdown of the now-former Honorary Uce, while Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa did.

Their father, Rikishi, was not a fan of The Bloodline's actions. The WWE Hall of Famer even issued an apology to Kevin Owens, doing so on Sony Sports Network's Extraaa Dhamaal show immediately following the Royal Rumble:

"My deepest 'sorry' goes to Kevin Owens. This might sound weird for all the fans to hear this, but Kevin Owens has done his job. The match was over - it was clean - but obviously, Roman Reigns wanted to take this to the next level," said Rikishi. (1:19-1:41)

Rikishi also claimed he was sick to his stomach after what The Bloodline did to Sami Zayn. He spoke about how Jey Uso had a soft spot for him, with the two becoming close in the past two months:

"Obviously, we can see Jey [Uso] grew a soft part in his heart for Sami Zayn. It took a while, but I know my kids. I know Solo, I know Roman, I know The Usos, I know how they are outside the ring," added Rikishi. (1:47-2:03)

The WWE Hall of Famer further said there will never be another faction like The Bloodline and that they should represent the family in the right way. Rikishi was hurt by what his sons and Roman Reigns did at the Royal Rumble.

What's next for Kevin Owens after his defeat to Roman Reigns?

Considering the severity of the beatdown, expect Kevin Owens to spend a few weeks away from WWE television. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber in the latter's hometown of Montreal.

While Zayn is unlikely to dethrone The Tribal Chief, KO may return at the event to save him from a post-match beatdown from The Bloodline. The real-life best friends could then reunite and face The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

Should Roman Reigns and The Bloodline should be punished for their actions? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Extraaa Dhamaal and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : Should Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunite ahead of WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes