Roman Reigns' family member gets a tattoo in honor of WWE legend, numerous superstars react

Roman Reigns' family member and fellow Bloodline stablemate, Jey Uso, recently got a tattoo in honor of the late Umaga.

The real-life Edward Smith Fatu is a former two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion and was regarded as one of the most dominant in-ring performers. He signed a deal with WWE in early 2000s but gained prominence between 2005 and 2009.

Taking to Instagram, Jey shared his tribute to Umaga and also revealed his newest piece of inkwork. His short message read the following:

"This piece means Alot to me.🩸@samoan_mike thanks again as always Malo lava uso..#TheSamoanBulldozer #RIPUnk #WeTheOnes"

Numerous current WWE stars, including Bayley, Dominik, and Veer Mahaan, reacted to Jey's new tattoo. Whereas former WWE stars, including Braun Strowman and Mickie James, also shared their reactions.

Several superstars react to Jey Uso's tattoo

Roman Reigns previously spoke about the importance of tattoos in his bloodline

Roman Reigns and The Usos are currently representing the Anoa'i family in WWE. Over the years, the likes of The Rock, Umaga, and Rosey have all represented their bloodline in the company and showcased the importance of tattoos in their heritage.

Reigns' fellow WWE colleague and relative, Tamina, has also highlighted the importance of tattoos in their family tree.

In the past, The Head of the Table himself has spoken about the meaning behind his tattoos. He also described Umaga's influence by claiming that most of it revolved around him. Reigns told Inked Magazine:

"It all revolves around our cousin Eki – Umaga. At the time, he was a big WWE Superstar and he passed away way too early, but he was the one that was the fuel behind us getting tatted up. He had this lady back in Pensacola that was kind of hooking him up, giving him a little bit of a discount here and there, and he was getting a lot of work done at the time."

He further elaborated on his body ink:

"He was just showing her different prints and trying to give her the heads-up of our culture, and the customs, and the patterns, and the sequences that kind of fit and how they mold together."

The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is currently feuding against Brock Lesnar and will defend his titles at SummerSlam 2022.

