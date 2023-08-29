Roman Reigns' family member sends a message to WWE legend and current Bloodline member

Roman Reigns is the leader of The Bloodline and the faction currently consists of Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.

Reigns' cousin and Solo's father, Rikishi, recently took to Instagram to recall his match against Kurt Angle.

The 57-year-old shared the video of the highlights of the match and also acknowledged Paul Heyman and Jim Ross, who were on commentary. He also put over Angle in his Instagram post.

"Let’s get it Cracken. Get out and Goto work the week starts #mondaymotivation @therealkurtangle a PRO 🤝🏾 thanks for the memories uce [email protected] & @jimrossbbq call it ☝🏾 @teddylongwrestling Ref .." wrote Rikishi

Check out Rikishi's Instagram post:

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal wants a shot at Roman Reigns

Jinder Mahal has expressed his interest in holding a championship in WWE once again. The former world champion has claimed that it would be "incredible" for him to face Roman Reigns.

Speaking in an interview with CNN News 18, Mahal teased at the resurgence of The Maharaja. He said:

"[What does the future hold for Jinder Mahal?] Yeah, that's an interesting question. In the future, yeah, I would, of course, love to become champion again, whether that's Seth Rollins' championship (...) or, you know, Roman Reigns has a lock on the Undisputed WWE [Universal] Championship. That would be incredible to face Roman Reigns. But definitely, The Maharaja is not done. The Maharaja is just waiting."

Expand Tweet

Mahal claimed that he currently has other goals and his focus is to help the Indian WWE Superstars. He added:

"Not waiting, but at the same time, I have other goals right now, and other [sic] focus, and that's to help all the Indian WWE Superstars achieve new heights. And whether it's not me, you know, I'll be helping guide someone else to become World Heavyweight Champion or WWE Champion in the future. So, definitely, the future is bright. If it's not myself, it'll be another one of our Indian WWE Superstars."

Reigns' latest title defense was against Jey Uso, whom he defeated at the SummerSlam premium live event.

Would you like to see Rikishi get involved in Reigns' current storyline? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE