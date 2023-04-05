Roman Reigns' family member teases potential WWE debut

Roman Reigns is the current leader of The Bloodline and is working alongside his family members Solo Sikoa, Jimmy, and Jey Uso.

Anoa'i family member and popular wrestler Jacob Fatu has teased the idea of him joining WWE at WrestleMania 42. Taking to Twitter, he simply tweeted "WM-42" without explaining much.

The Samoan Werewolf is working under the Major League Wrestling banner, where he is a former one-time MLW World Champion and held the title for 819 days.

Check out Fatu's tweet:

Over the years, the Anoa'i family has been represented by numerous wrestlers, including The Rock, Umaga, Rikishi, and other legends of the business.

Outside of WWE, wrestlers like Fatu and Lance Anoa'i are representing the Anoa'i family. Meanwhile, young Zilla Fatu recently began his training under Booker T at his pro wrestling school, Reality of Wrestling.

Paul Heyman recently sent a message on behalf of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Paul Heyman has been a very important part of The Bloodline since day one. Following Roman Reigns' win at WrestleMania 39, he took to social media to send a message on behalf of the faction.

Heyman took credit on behalf of The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline for WrestleMania 39 being the most successful WrestleMania of all time. He also termed himself and his faction as "GOATs," Heyman wrote:

"It’s very simple. These facts are uncontroverted. It’s no longer subject to debate. We The GOATs!"

Roman Reigns' victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 means that he will now surpass 1,000 days as the Universal Champion. He also recently completed a year as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The champion's next title challenger is yet to be revealed, and it remains to be seen which superstar is willing to step up after Rhodes' loss at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

