Roman Reigns' female family member reacts to Jey Uso's superkick on Paul Heyman

WWE continues to raise the bar with The Bloodline storyline as they keep delivering some memorable moments on weekly TV, this time involving Jey Uso. Paul Heyman got engaged in a rare physical angle on the latest episode of SmackDown, and the reactions are coming in from all corners, including an interesting one from Tamina Snuka.

The late great Jimmy Snuka's daughter made her main roster debut in 2010 alongside The Usos and is still signed to WWE, even though she hasn't had a match since February.

As she is a part of the famed Anoa'i family, she has a connection with The Bloodline and often shares her views on the extremely gripping narrative involving her Samoan cousins.

Uso's superkick on Paul Heyman was enough to get her attention again as Tamina Snuka seemingly gave her approval for the former tag team champion's actions with a simple foot emoji response to WWE's tweet of the SmackDown spot:

Jey Uso makes another impactful statement in his war against Roman Reigns

After last week's explosive segment, Jey Uso was out on SmackDown to address his brother Jimmy's condition following a brutal beatdown.

Main Event Jey was in his element as he called himself the real head of the table, which was the cue for Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa to make their entrance.

Heyman confirmed that Reigns and Jey would come face-to-face next week before their much-anticipated SummerSlam match. The Tribal Chief's spokesperson blamed Jey Uso for Jimmy being forced out of action, and it didn't go down well with the multi-time tag team champion.

Solo Sikoa also got in a few words as he declared that he would never forgive his elder brother Jey, who snapped and first took out the Bloodline's Enforcer with a superkick. Paul Heyman was next as he, too, got a taste of Jey's boots before a steel chair was brought into the equation.

Sikoa and Heyman fled the ring as Jey Uso stood tall and looked like a worthy challenger to dethrone Roman Reigns.