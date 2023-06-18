Roman Reigns finally breaks silence after The Usos' betrayal on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns has finally broken his silence after The Usos betrayed him on WWE SmackDown.

WWE presented a live event from Cincinnati tonight. The Tribal Chief was on duty mere hours after The Usos' betrayal and defended his title against Rey Mysterio.

At the event, Roman Reigns picked up a mic and cut his first promo following The Bloodline's destruction on SmackDown. Reigns told the Cincinnati crowd to acknowledge him before his match against Mysterio.

After picking up a big win over the Hall of Famer, The Tribal Chief cut another promo and told the crowd to shut up and acknowledge him.

Roman Reigns is looking forward to punish The Usos for betraying him

The Usos were loyal to The Tribal Chief for about three years before they couldn't take more of his verbal abuse. Jey Uso made a decision on last night's SmackDown and sided with his brother Jimmy, with the duo turning on Reigns.

At WWE Money In The Bank 2023, a "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match will take place between Reigns & Solo Sikoa and Jey & Jimmy Uso. Fans are quite excited to witness this blockbuster bout now that The Bloodline is history.

Earlier this year, Solo Sikoa had nothing but praise for The Usos while talking with Sports Illustrated:

"I’m supposed to be here. I’m not going to run away from something I was born to do. Roman was born to be champion. The Usos were born to be the greatest tag-team champions. We were born to do this. Now we’re doing it for real." [H/T SI]

Fast forward to now, and Sikoa is hell-bent on destroying his own blood. The young gun has made it clear that he is loyal to Roman Reigns and will do everything in his power to put The Usos down at Money In The Bank.

