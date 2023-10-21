"Roman Reigns is finished," "End of Tribal Chief" - Fans go berserk over former World Champion's potential return at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Roman Reigns' days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion might be numbered. Fans are convinced that The Tribal Chief will be in grave danger following a new report.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns crossed 1000 days as the champion in WWE and continued to prove his dominance across brands as the Undisputed Champion. However, there was one match in the past that couldn't happen, which would have been The Tribal Chief's biggest challenge.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is working on new material for Randy Orton's return around Survivor Series 2023. Fans went berserk over the report and firmly believed that The Viper's return to the company would mark the end of The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Many pitched a match between Orton and Reigns for Royal Rumble 2024. Last year, Randy Orton feuded with The Bloodline alongside Matt Riddle. The stable brutally attacked The Viper after he lost the title, which was his last television appearance for the company.

It will be interesting to see if the former World Champion appears at Survivor Series 2023.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his titles ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2023

Earlier this year, fans began to question if Roman Reigns will survive another WrestleMania as the world champion. During the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, The Tribal Chief walked out of the event with his titles, and The American Nightmare punched his ticket to WrestleMania 39.

Later, Sami Zayn challenged Roman Reigns to a title match in his home country after he left The Bloodline. In the main event of Elimination Chamber 2023, The Tribal Chief defeated the former Honorary Uce with the help of The Bloodline and focused on WrestleMania 39.

Luckily, he escaped with the titles after Solo Sikoa interfered and cost Cody Rhodes. Later, he defended his titles against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. In the final moments, Jimmy Uso returned to the company and cost Jey a chance to become the next Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Last week, Roman Reigns attacked LA Knight, who defeated Solo Sikoa in the main event of the show. Today, WWE announced that The Tribal Chief will defend his titles against The Megastar in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2023. It will be interesting to see which superstar will walk out of the event as the winner.

What are your thoughts on The Megastar vs. The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments section below.

