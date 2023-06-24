Roman Reigns' first appearance after Bloodline betrayal finally set by WWE

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has kept his silence since The Usos betrayed him last week on SmackDown. However, that will soon come to an end as his next appearance has been announced.

Jimmy and Jey Uso finally decided to get out of The Tribal Chief's shadow, stating they were done with years of humiliation, disrespect, and abuse from Reigns. However, Solo Sikoa decided to stick by Reigns' side, and the twins taught him a lesson tonight on SmackDown for the same.

The two sides of The Bloodline are set to face each other at Money in the Bank in what promises to be an intense clash. However, ahead of the mega bout, WWE announced that on the June 30 episode of SmackDown, the champion will return. The episode is set to take place in London.

Roman Reigns will definitely have a lot on his mind as he tries to digest the humiliation The Usos have dished out to him. The world champion would definitely like to teach them a lesson alongside Solo Sikoa, as the latter will also have a point to prove to his elder siblings.

The Samoan family members are set to collide in a Bloodline Civil War match in the O2 Arena, London, on July 1, 2023.

