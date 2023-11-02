Roman Reigns' former rival set to return to WWE SmackDown one night before Survivor Series 2023

It seems WWE is teasing something massive involving its top stars for Survivor Series in the fall. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not booked for this year's Thanksgiving event because of other plans the company has as of this writing, per reports.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, meanwhile, received an offer from Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. She claimed that Rollins could have a lengthy title reign surpassing that of Roman Reigns if he had The Judgment Day to back him up.

Nonetheless, Rollins has announced on his social media that he will return to the blue brand on the go-home edition of Survivor Series. The show will emanate from Chicago, Illinois, on November 24.

However, there is currently no word whether Rollins will appear on the screen during the go-home edition of the blue brand before the Survivor Series. The Visionary could possibly be scheduled for Dark Match.

Listed below are his upcoming scheduled appearances:

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins last took place at the Royal Rumble event in 2022. It was a sleeper hit, and plenty of viewers hoping to see a follow-up contest between the two were left disappointed. However, a rematch seems inevitable. The only question is when it will happen.

Another top star is also expected to return to WWE SmackDown soon

After The Bloodline's assault last month, AJ Styles was written off WWE TV. Before his absence, The O.C. was having issues with the Samoan Family. The Phenomenal One was originally slated to team up with John Cena to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane, but after the attack from The Bloodline, LA Knight replaced him.

Per PWInsider Elite, AJ Styles is expected to be back on the Crown Jewel fallout edition of the Friday night show on November 10.

A title match against The Tribal Chief is not out of the question for The Phenomenal One ahead of WrestleMania 40. But the word on the rumor mill is that their blockbuster clash won't happen in 2023, ruling out a Survivor Series main event.

Do you think Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will face each other before or at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!

