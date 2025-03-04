Roman Reigns' former WWE rival praises The Bloodline saga

Roman Reigns' absence is always strongly felt in WWE's weekly product. The Original Tribal Chief was written off television after a brutal assault by Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble. AJ Styles recently addressed Reigns and The Bloodline saga while talking about his retirement plans.

In 2023, The Bloodline targeted AJ Styles when he tried to assist John Cena on Friday Night SmackDown. The villainous group wrote The Phenomenal One off for months before he returned to go after Roman Reigns. Unfortunately, he didn't get the job done and shifted his focus towards LA Knight, heading into WrestleMania XL.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the former two-time WWE Champion addressed the possibility of retirement. During this conversation, he took a minute to appreciate Roman Reigns. He said The Original Tribal Chief and The Bloodline saga helped elevate several stars, including Jey Uso.

"Some of these guys like Roman for instance, his selling is on a different level. Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, all these guys, they stepped up. If Roman stepped up, they stepped up with him. I just thought that was so impressive that they do that, and seeing them grow into these amazing Superstars," Styles said. [H/T - CVV]

Roman Reigns might miss WrestleMania 41, says WWE veteran

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins vowed to make sure Roman Reigns and CM Punk didn't get to fulfill their wishes of main-eventing WrestleMania 41.

During the Men's Royal Rumble match, The Visionary crossed a line after he got eliminated and stomped The Original Tribal Chief's head on the steel steps.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer expressed his belief that Roman needed to show up at Elimination Chamber to begin his program for WrestleMania.

"I'm like, where the hell does Roman Reigns fit in all of this? And he needs to be at Elimination Chamber... I think he's going to show up. I think he has to show up cause then you're going to tell me that there's no Roman going into 'Mania," Dreamer said. (From 21:51 to 22:12)

The event took place over the weekend, and there were still no signs of Roman Reigns. It'll be interesting to see how this story progresses and whether we see the former WWE Champion on the road to Las Vegas.

