In his latest tweet, Roman Reigns' former rival Baron Corbin said he wants to see him emerge victorious at Night of Champions.

The Tribal Chief is all set to team up with Solo Sikoa, with the duo taking on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. The match will be contested for Zayn and Owens' Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles. If Reigns wins, he will leave Saudi Arabia with four title belts.

WWE's official Twitter handle recently shared a photoshopped image showing Roman Reigns with the Undisputed WWE Universal title and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles. The Twitter handle asked fans if the photoshopped image was a spoiler for Night of Champions. Baron Corbin, of all people, commented on the tweet and had the following to say:

"I hope so."

Baron Corbin was the last WWE Superstar to pin Roman Reigns

At Tables, Ladders, and Chairs 2019, Corbin defeated Reigns via pinfall in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. It has been four years since that match, and no one on the WWE roster has been able to pin Reigns since then.

Corbin recently had a chat with Catch Club. The former WWE US Champion stated that he wishes to wrestle Reigns in a Champion vs Champion bout somewhere down the line:

“One of my favorite titles in WWE’s history is that heavyweight championship. I always remember Batista wearing it, Edge having it, and it always so cool to me. So to get one that kind of signifies that would be amazing. Then one day, I think it would be epic for it to be champion versus champion. Myself as heavyweight champion on RAW and Roman Reigns as Universal Champion and we go to war over the tel. It’d be amazing.” [H/T WrestleZone]

It remains to be seen if Reigns manages to win two more title belts at Night of Champions. The Tribal Chief would love to add the Undisputed Tag Team titles to his repertoire and leave Saudi Arabia with his head held high.

What do you think? Will Reigns and Solo Sikoa come out victorious at Night of Champions?

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes