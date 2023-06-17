Roman Reigns is frustrated that fellow Bloodline member hasn’t reached out to him

Roman Reigns was frustrated that a fellow member of the Bloodline, Jey Uso, hasn't reached out to him yet.

Tension has been brewing between the Bloodline for quite some time now, and it all started with Reigns' mistreatment of Jimmy and Jey Uso. This culminated in Jimmy superkicking Roman Reigns at Night of Champions.

Following Night of Champions, Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso and left him in the ring. When Paul Heyman asked about Jey Uso, the Tribal Chief said Jey would fall in line like always. Last week on the blue brand, Heyman tried to convince Jey that Jimmy was jealous of him and even set up a match for the United States Title.

However, Jimmy accidentally superkicked his brother, costing him the match. Tonight on SmackDown, Roman Reigns was backstage with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.

When Heyman asked Roman if he had reached out to Jey, the Tribal Chief replied that he was the Tribal Chief and hence, Jey should reach out to him. He then ordered Heyman to go and look for Jey.

It remains to be seen whether Jey will fall in line with the rest of the Bloodline or if he will stand by his brother and fight them.

Which side do you think Jey Uso will choose? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes