Roman Reigns Given a New Name by WWE Veteran After RAW

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 05, 2025 05:16 GMT
Roman Reigns (via WWE
Roman Reigns in picture (via WWE's website)

A WWE veteran has a new name for Roman Reigns following the events of tonight's edition of RAW. Hurricane Helms, WWE backstage producer, posted a hilarious message on X after Bronson Reed took the OTC's shoes again.

On RAW tonight, Reigns came out after the main event to confront Seth Rollins' faction. He was beaten down by the group in the end and lost another pair of shoes, courtesy of Bronson Reed.

Shortly after the Monday Night Show went off air, Netflix Sports' X handle posted a video of Roman Reigns, with no shoes on. WWE producer Hurricane Helms responded to the clip and gave a new hilarious nickname to Reigns in the process.

"Shoeless Joe."

On Night One of SummerSlam 2025, Reigns and Jey Uso opened the show and faced off against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. In the end, Reigns and Jey picked up a big win over the villains.

Many fans believe WWE is building towards a massive outing between Reigns and Seth Rollins at next year's WrestleMania. These two men have been best friends and fierce rivals in the past, and a match pitting them against each other at The Grandest Stage of Them All is bound to sell a lot of tickets.

