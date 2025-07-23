Roman Reigns gives Paul Heyman an unflattering new nickname

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns gave his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, a new nickname. The two stars came face-to-face earlier this week on Monday Night RAW.In the closing segment of the July 21 edition of the red brand, The Oracle offered The OTC a chance to join him, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker as the leader of the faction in Seth Rollins' absence. However, Reigns showed no interest and fired shots at them instead, calling Paul a &quot;dumba**.&quot; A brawl broke out, and Jey Uso, making his way to the squared circle, ensured the former Bloodline stablemates stood tall.Earlier today, Paul Heyman took to his X/Twitter account to accept Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's challenge on behalf of his stablemates for a tag team clash against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker for WWE SummerSlam. The Head of the Table responded to his former Wiseman's tweet, referring to him as a dumba**. He also called Heyman the same on a couple of occasions during their segment on WWE RAW, suggesting he might be using the insult as a nickname for his former ally.&quot;See you there, dumba**,&quot; he wrote.Check out his tweet here.Roman Reigns spoke about Seth Rollins getting injured before his returnWhile the fans were waiting for Roman Reigns to return and get his revenge on Seth Rollins, The Visionary sustained an injury to his leg during his Saturday Night's Main Event match against LA Knight, forcing him out of action for a while.Speaking in a recent WWE RAW vlog, Roman Reigns shared his take on Seth Rollins being forced out of action due to injury ahead of their potential face-off. The Tribal Chief noted that he did not wish an injury on anyone and would have loved to beat Rollins up all by himself instead.&quot;They got a lot of serious problems going on. The man that Paul Heyman, my former Wiseman chose to ride with, doesn't look good, man. I don't really want to speak on that because I believe in that karma. So, I wanna see how that plays out. Obviously, we have not been on good terms for a long time. I don't wish injury on anybody because I'd rather him be here so I could whoop his a** myself. I prefer a healthy little bi**h, so I can smack him up,&quot; he said.You can check out the video below for Roman Reigns' comments:It will be interesting to see when Seth Rollins makes his return to WWE programming.