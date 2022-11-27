WWE Survivor Series saw Roman Reigns have a tense confrontation with Sami Zayn over a potential betrayal of him and The Bloodline after being informed by Jey Uso.

A backstage segment on the latest episode of SmackDown saw Kevin Owens confronting Sami Zayn, telling him that he should betray The Bloodline before they turn on him. Jey Uso overheard the conversation, and when he asked Sami Zayn whether he spoke to anyone, the former Intercontinental Champion said no.

Later in the night, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' confrontation in the main event also led to The Brawling Brutes getting the WarGames advantage.

After a discussion with Jey Uso, who informed Roman Reigns of what happened on the blue brand, Reigns asked Paul Heyman to call for Sami Zayn. He asked him directly about the conversation.

Sami Zayn was honest about it, telling Reigns what Owens told him. He also said that the only reason he didn't tell Jey Uso was because of the high-stakes main event that he had on SmackDown.

Reigns would tell him that The Bloodline is family and needed his reassurance that they would stick together as a unit. Zayn gave him that assurance, and the two embraced in a tense moment before Reigns said, "let's do it."

When Jey Uso asked Roman Reigns before the main event what Sami Zayn said, the Tribal Chief simply said, "I saw everything I needed to see."

The tension between Jey Uso and Zayn seems to be escalating with each passing day. It remains to be seen how a potential betrayal will pan out and who it will come from.

Poll : 0 votes